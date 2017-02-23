Trump Disagrees With Appointees on the Safety Net
President Donald Trump vowed on the campaign trail to "protect and save" social safety net programs, but many of his appointees have called for the opposite, The New York Times reports. "I am going to protect and save your Social Security and your Medicare," Trump said in November, only two days before the election, at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa.
