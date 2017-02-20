Training Day: Simulator allows Uss Sioux City crew to train to operate their ship
TRAINING DAY: Simulator allows USS Sioux City crew to train to o - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports For five weeks, this winter, the crew of the littoral combat ship USS Sioux City, underwent extensive training to learn how to operate their ship. That training led the ship's crew, and KTIV's cameras, to southern California, and Naval Base San Diego.
