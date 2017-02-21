Suspect injured following gun battle ...

Suspect injured following gun battle with Woodbury County Deputy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCAU

Two suspects are in custody following a high speed chase and gun battle involving a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning. According to Major Greg Stallman with the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, the chain of events began around 3:30 Sunday morning when a Sheriff's deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle on I-29 near the Port Neal exit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCAU.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ... Feb 20 Josh Bartz 2
News Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old Feb 3 emochick 1
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Jan '17 Mom 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
Mitt Romney is as turd Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
Trump is Totally Unqualified Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
See all Sioux City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux City Forum Now

Sioux City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Sioux City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,189,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC