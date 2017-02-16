Study: Iowa has the most structurally-deficient bridges in U.S. - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports Of Iowa's more than 24,000 bridges, 21% are classified as structurally deficient, according to a report by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association. Iowa has 5,000, nationwide there are 55,000 structurally deficient bridges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.