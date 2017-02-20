Sioux City Student Wounded in Ames Sh...

Sioux City Student Wounded in Ames Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KSCJ-AM Sioux City

A Sioux City woman has confirmed that her son was one of five people wounded in a weekend shooting that involved Ames Police. Officers were sent to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on reports that two groups were fighting as bars closed in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ... 21 hr Josh Bartz 2
News Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old Feb 3 emochick 1
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Jan '17 Mom 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
Mitt Romney is as turd Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
Trump is Totally Unqualified Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
See all Sioux City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux City Forum Now

Sioux City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Sioux City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC