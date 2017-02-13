Sioux City police are asking for tips after a shooting Friday night
Sioux City police are asking for the public's help with providing information about Friday night's shooting that left one person wounded and resulted in three arrests. Police were called to the scene near 14th and Pierce late Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb 3
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC