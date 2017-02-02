Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with ...

Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old

A SIOUX CITY MAN WAS ARRESTED WEDNESDAY FOR ALLEGEDLY HAVING SEX WITH A 13 YEAR OLD. POLICE SAY 34 YEAR OLD RICHARD VANCLEAVE ARRANGED A MEETING WITH A YOUNG GIRL MONDAY THROUGH A TEXTING APP.

