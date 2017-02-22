Sioux City issues snow emergency
The snow emergency means that people should park on the even side of the street on even days of the month after seven o'clock a.m. until seven o'clock a.m. the following day. Vehicles should be parked on the odd street numbered side of the street on odd days of the month during the same time period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Feb 20
|Josh Bartz
|2
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb 3
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC