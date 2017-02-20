Sioux City Fire Rescue Receives New C...

Sioux City Fire Rescue Receives New Carbon Monoxide Monitors

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KSCJ-AM Sioux City

ASSISTANT FIRE CHIEF DAN COUGILL SAYS THE IDEA TO OBTAIN THE FIELD MONITORS CAME FROM ONE OF THE CITY'S FIREFIGHTERS: JOSH MCCLURE SAYS THE MONITORS ATTACH TO THE FIREFIGHTERS E-M-S BAG AND WILL DETECT UNSAFE LEVELS OF THE DEADLY ODORLESS GAS IN HOMES AND BUSINESSES THEY RESPOND TO: MCCLURE RAISED $5600 FOR THE 13 MONITORS WITH CARGILL, HY-VEE, JOLLY TIME POPCORN, MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS AND MIDAMERICAN ENERGY SHARING IN THE COST.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ... 12 hr Josh Bartz 2
News Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old Feb 3 emochick 1
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Jan '17 Mom 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
Mitt Romney is as turd Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
Trump is Totally Unqualified Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
See all Sioux City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux City Forum Now

Sioux City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Sioux City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,552 • Total comments across all topics: 279,033,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC