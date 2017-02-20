Sioux City Fire Rescue Receives New Carbon Monoxide Monitors
ASSISTANT FIRE CHIEF DAN COUGILL SAYS THE IDEA TO OBTAIN THE FIELD MONITORS CAME FROM ONE OF THE CITY'S FIREFIGHTERS: JOSH MCCLURE SAYS THE MONITORS ATTACH TO THE FIREFIGHTERS E-M-S BAG AND WILL DETECT UNSAFE LEVELS OF THE DEADLY ODORLESS GAS IN HOMES AND BUSINESSES THEY RESPOND TO: MCCLURE RAISED $5600 FOR THE 13 MONITORS WITH CARGILL, HY-VEE, JOLLY TIME POPCORN, MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS AND MIDAMERICAN ENERGY SHARING IN THE COST.
