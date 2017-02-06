Sioux City City Council discusses solutions to improve downtown parking
In order to put tires between painted lines, the Parking and Skywalk System Board of Trustees recommended one free hour of parking. Council members think it's a step in the right direction, but wonder if saving three quarters is enough incentive.
