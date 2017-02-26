Rundquist Ends Attempt to Seek City Council Seat
Just days after announcing she would seek a special election for a Sioux City council seat, Maria Rundquist has announced she is stopping her attempt to gather signatures. In an e-mail to KSCJ News, Rundquist says she is stopping her petition campaign because of threats and angry comments made against her on Facebook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.
