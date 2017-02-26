Rundquist Ends Attempt to Seek City C...

Rundquist Ends Attempt to Seek City Council Seat

Just days after announcing she would seek a special election for a Sioux City council seat, Maria Rundquist has announced she is stopping her attempt to gather signatures. In an e-mail to KSCJ News, Rundquist says she is stopping her petition campaign because of threats and angry comments made against her on Facebook.

