Record warmth probable Tuesday
The rain is quickly moving to the east and we'll be seeing our skies clear out quickly tonight meaning the sun will return by Tuesday. Along with the sun, comes possibly the warmest day that we have seen yet out of this warm streak as highs could be around 70 for many of us with low to mid 60s in northern Siouxland.
