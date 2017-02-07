Plea Hearing Set for Stolen Skid Loader Suspect
A plea hearing has been set for a Sioux City man charged with the theft of a skid loader and a pick up truck. He pleaded not guilty to those charges Monday through a written arraignment, but today a plea hearing and sentencing in the case was set for March 23rd.
