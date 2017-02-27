News Minute: Here is the latest Iowa ...

News Minute: Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 11:41 a.m. CST

A bill that would prohibit abortion after 20 weeks has cleared a Senate subcommittee, joining several GOP-led legislative efforts to restrict abortion in Iowa. The legislation passed the Senate human resources subcommittee Tuesday amid a tight legislative deadline that demands policy bills pass full committees before the end of the week.

