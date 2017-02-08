Native American tribes put together action plan to oppose Dakota Access construction
Opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline are calling for protests around the world now that the Army has approved construction of the final stage of the project. Wednesday, the Ponca and Winnebago tribes of Nebraska came together to host a summit designed to protect the earth from projects like Dakota Access.
