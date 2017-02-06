More wintry for mid-week, and maybe some snow
After a Spring-Like day today in Siouxland, another Arctic blast will take over the region due to cold front that will be moving through tomorrow. Highs will be almost 20 degrees colder Tuesday with falling temperatures expected throughout the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb 3
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC