In his condition of the state speech, Terry Branstad claimed the size of state government is smaller, but the benefits for public employees-- at the state and local level-- have increased. "Unfortunately, the cost of these benefits has grown dramatically because of our antiquated collective bargaining system that has led to over 500 health-care plans, many of which are inefficient and way too costly for public employees and Iowa taxpayers," said Gov. Terry Branstad, Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.