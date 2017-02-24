Iowa Supreme Court Orders New Trial for Sioux City Man
The Iowa Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a Sioux City man who had been sentenced to prison for a 2013 stabbing outside of a local bar. The high court ruled that 29 year old James Norman Harris received ineffective counsel at his 2015 trial where he was convicted of going armed with intent and willful injury.
