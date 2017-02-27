Fog and drizzle to develop in Siouxland
After three straight days of not reaching the 40s in Sioux City, we made a very mild return to them today with lots of melting taking place. With southerly winds continuing tonight a lot of low level moisture will be moving in meaning areas of fog are going to develop and some of it could be locally dense.
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Feb 20
|Josh Bartz
|2
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb 3
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
