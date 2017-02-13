Energy program saves Sioux City Community Schools $2.3-million
The Sioux City Community School Board saved nearly $2.3-million in energy costs since implementing a program in September 2012. Monday, the school board reviewed how the Energy Management Program has done over the last few years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb 3
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC