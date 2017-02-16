Digging Deeper: Tracking Sex Offenders
SOUTH DAKOTA: In South Dakota the sex offender registry is managed by the Attorney General's Office/South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation: http://publicrecords.onlinesearches.com/view/lid/87143 NATIONAL: If the person is from another state, you may be able to check the internet for that state's sex offender registry. Use a search engine such as Google or Yahoo to find any states registration database online or the national SOR web site at http://www.nsopw.gov/ There are about 860,000 registered sex offenders living in the United States according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
