Cold moves into Siouxland first....and then snow
However, the mild weather we felt today disappears tomorrow as a cold front moves through bringing our high temperatures down by a good 15 degrees and we'll also be feeling a breezy northwesterly wind. By Tuesday night, a system looks like it's going to spread some snow into Siouxland with heavier amounts being in the southern parts of our viewing area.
