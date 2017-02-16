City Police Will Likely Wait a Year for Body Cameras

ONE OF THE BUDGET ITEMS THAT WASN'T FULLY APPROVED AT THE CITY COUNCIL'S BUDGET HEARING THURSDAY WAS THE FUNDING OF BODY CAMERAS FOR SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS. THE COUNCIL VOTED 4-0 TO DEFER A REQUEST OF OVER $67-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO NEXT YEAR, BUT KEEP HALF THAT AMOUNT IN RESERVE IN CASE THE STATE LEGISLATURE PASSED SPECIFIC RULES GOVERNING THE CAMERAS USE.

