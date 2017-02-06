Chicago to Rock the Orpheum Theater
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago will perform at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City on Sunday, May 14th. The legendary rock and roll band with horns is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six decades.
