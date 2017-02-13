Alleged assault takes place on Morningside College campus
"Last night we were called to Morningside College for a report of an assault. At this time the only thing we know is that the victim did not know the alleged assaulter and the case has been forwarded to an investigator for follow up," says Lori Noltze, Crime Prevention Officer with the Sioux City Police.
