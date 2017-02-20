Aegion Corp (AEGN) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts
Shares of Aegion Corp have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb 3
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC