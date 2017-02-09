Abdinur Sentenced to Life in Prison
A Sioux City man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first degree murder in the slaying of his former girlfriend. Abdinur was convicted in December of the fatal beating and stabbing of Cornelia Stead in June of 2015 at her Sioux City apartment.
