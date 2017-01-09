Wintry mix possible late tonight

Wintry mix possible late tonight

15 hrs ago Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

We are starting off the week with temperatures much closer to average for this time of the year much of like what we felt to closeout the weekend. Highs will be topping out near 30 with thick cloud cover as a weak disturbance moves through.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.

