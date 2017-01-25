Winter storm totals continue to climb
Snow will continue to fall across Siouxland into the afternoon with many of us adding on to the hefty amounts of snow that has already fallen. Totals have soared across NW Siouxland with cities like Yankton receiving over a foot of snow with much of the city seeing around 16".
