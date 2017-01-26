Wife Of Car Crash Victim Speaks Out

The wife of man injured in a crash involving a Sioux City Bus is talking about what the city is doing to help her husband as he continues to recover from his life threatening injuries. According to Rosanne Plante, it has been reported that the Sioux City legal department made a voluntary "Payment Assistance Agreement" to the Plante's, the victims of the car crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.