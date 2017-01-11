Snowfall Forecast Through Tonight
After a wintry Tuesday around Siouxland, our day today will feature cooler temperatures but also another chance for some light snow. So basically, another wintry day! A couple of weak impulses of moisture will be moving through the area through the day with one already moving through in the overnight hours, and the second one moving through later on this evening.
