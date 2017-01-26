Sioux City Firefighters Continue Search for Missing Denison Girl

Thirteen members of Sioux City's Urban Search and Rescue team and their amphibious vehicle will remain in Denison through Friday, helping in the search for the body of a teenage girl presumed drowned in the Boyer River. The Sioux City firefighters have been searching the river since Tuesday and will return home Saturday morning if Acosta's body is not found before then.

