Sioux City council approves early steps of profitable renewable fuel project

Sioux City city officials are hoping that a renewable fuel produced as a byproduct of the wastewater treatment process will produce additional profits for the city. On Monday night, the city council approved two work order agreements with Bartlett & West, based in West Des Moines, to plan a pair of multi-million dollar wastewater projects and upgrades to the current facility to be completed over the next several years.

