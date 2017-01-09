Sioux City council approves early ste...

Sioux City council approves early steps of profitable renewable fuel project

12 hrs ago Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

Sioux City city officials are hoping that a renewable fuel produced as a byproduct of the wastewater treatment process will produce additional profits for the city. On Monday night, the city council approved two work order agreements with Bartlett & West, based in West Des Moines, to plan a pair of multi-million dollar wastewater projects and upgrades to the current facility to be completed over the next several years.

