Seven Emmet County kids wait for mentor

Editor's Note:?This is the first in a series of stories about volunteer opportunities in Emmet County, leading up to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Jan. 16. Paula Edwards, director of Kinship for Emmet and Dickinson Counties, said, "Right now, I currently have seven children in Emmet County that are waiting for a mentor: five are females and two are males." ? Volunteering as a mentor for kinship requires one hour per week, with the invitation to attend quarterly group activities offered for all waiting and matched mentees to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Estherville Spirit.