Seven Emmet County kids wait for mentor

Seven Emmet County kids wait for mentor

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Estherville Spirit

Editor's Note:?This is the first in a series of stories about volunteer opportunities in Emmet County, leading up to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Jan. 16. Paula Edwards, director of Kinship for Emmet and Dickinson Counties, said, "Right now, I currently have seven children in Emmet County that are waiting for a mentor: five are females and two are males." ? Volunteering as a mentor for kinship requires one hour per week, with the invitation to attend quarterly group activities offered for all waiting and matched mentees to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Estherville Spirit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Tue Mom 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec 6 Don Birkholz 1
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
Mitt Romney is as turd Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
Trump is Totally Unqualified Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Donald Trump for President Sep '16 The Truth 1
See all Sioux City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux City Forum Now

Sioux City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Sioux City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,783 • Total comments across all topics: 277,648,606

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC