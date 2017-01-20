Sentencing date set for Isack Abdinur in murder case

A sentencing date has been set for a Sioux City man found guilty in the murder of a woman back in 2015. 36-year old Isack Abdinur will a sentencing hearing on January 25. He was found guilty of First-Degree murder back on December 28. Abdinur killed 43-year-old Cornelia Stead at a house on 16th Street in Sioux City in June of 2015.

