Schools encourage summer reading to k...

Schools encourage summer reading to keep up proficiency

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Globe Catholic Newspaper

In an effort to keep students reading during the summer, two Catholic schools in the Diocese of Sioux City have developed summer reading programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe Catholic Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Jan 3 Mom 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
Mitt Romney is as turd Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
Trump is Totally Unqualified Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Donald Trump for President Sep '16 The Truth 1
See all Sioux City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux City Forum Now

Sioux City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Sioux City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,973 • Total comments across all topics: 278,312,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC