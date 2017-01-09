Possible ban on traffic enforcement c...

Possible ban on traffic enforcement cameras could impact public safety

Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

A proposed bill to ban all traffic enforcement cameras in the state of Iowa could impact the way public safety is handled. According to Finance Director Donna Forker, Sioux City made $2.39 million off of speeding cameras and another four hundred and $76,000 off of red light cameras in 2016.

