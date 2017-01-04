Plaza Bowl to Be Auctioned at SHERIFF...

Plaza Bowl to Be Auctioned at SHERIFFa S Sale

One of the few bowling alleys left in the metro area will be auctioned off at a sheriff's sale in Sioux City on Thursday. The Plaza Bowl located at 3091 Hamilton Boulevard will be sold to the highest bidder in the first floor lobby of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

