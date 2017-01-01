One dead following rollover accident on Highway 12 Sunday morning
A woman is dead and a man was transported to the hospital following a single-car rollover accident on Highway 12 Sunday morning. According to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's office, officials were called to a vehicle accident along Highway 12 at 7:41 a.m. Upon arrival, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a male was transported to Mercy Medical Center by first responders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|4 hr
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC