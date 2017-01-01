One dead following rollover accident ...

One dead following rollover accident on Highway 12 Sunday morning

Sunday Jan 1

A woman is dead and a man was transported to the hospital following a single-car rollover accident on Highway 12 Sunday morning. According to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's office, officials were called to a vehicle accident along Highway 12 at 7:41 a.m. Upon arrival, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a male was transported to Mercy Medical Center by first responders.

