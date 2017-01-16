No City Transit Service in Sioux City, Sioux City Public Library buildings closed
Also, officials said due to the weather conditions and predictions for the day, the Sioux City Public Library buildings will be closed today, this Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. As long as there is power the Library's Online Branch will be open to place holds, renew checked out items, download ebooks, and access premium research databases.
