Native American site in Iowa gets historic designation

51 min ago Read more: The Navajo Times

The designation announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of the Interior highlights the location's significance and offers some protection against development. The Sioux City Journal reports that historians believe the 1.9-acre Kimball Village Site near Westfield was inhabited between 1100 and 1250 by Prairie-Plains tribes living along the Big Sioux River.

