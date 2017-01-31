Museum to Host Jackson St Brewing Pre...

Museum to Host Jackson St Brewing Presentation

More people have taken up brewing their own beer and some have taken it from being a hobby to a business. Dave Winslow, the owner of Jackson Street Brewery, is one of them and he will present a program on the "Science and Art of Craft Brewing" on Thursday, February 2nd at Sioux City's Public Museum.

