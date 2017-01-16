More
Iowa State Patrol saw no accidents on the interstate Monday morning as people made sure to stay out of the way of crews working to deal with the ice on the Highway 75 bypass, Interstate 29 and Highway 20 in Sioux City. "I would like to congratulate and thank the DOT maintenance crews," said John Farley, an Iowa State Trooper.
