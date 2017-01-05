Meteorologist T.J. Springer visits Apple Tree Daycare in Sioux City
Meteorologist T.J. Springer was fortunate enough to stop by the Apple Tree Daycare in Morningside to talk about weather and the job he does at KTIV. Not only did the tornado in a bottle experiment get featured but talks of how to dress in this bitter cold as well as during the summer months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Tue
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC