Members of Redeemer Lutheran Church meet with Bibi's Hope
Members of Redeemer Lutheran in Sioux City got to meet someone very dear to the church Sunday, all the way from West Africa. For the last three years, members of Redeemer have sponsored Bibi's Hope, an orphanage in Mali, West Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC