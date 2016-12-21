Maxine Wilson 1924-2016
A Mass of Christian Burial for Maxine Wilson will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mallard. Interment is in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Emmetsburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
|Sam Ramos
|Sep '16
|thats the way
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC