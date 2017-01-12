Major winter storm becoming more likely for Martin Luther King Day
A potentially crippling winter storm is beginning to take shape and now it does have it's eyes on Siouxland. This storm system is set to move out of the Four Corners area in the southwest into the southern plains Saturday into Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC