Icy Roads Lead to Numerous Morning Accidents in Siouxland
SGT. TODD SASSMAN OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS SEVERAL ACCIDENTS OCCURRED IN THE CITY BEGINNING AT 4:50AM: THAT INCLUDED A SEMI CARRYING HOGS THAT JACKNIFED NEAR PORT NEAL AND CAUSED INTERSTATE 29 TO BE SHUT DOWN TEMPORARILY, BACKING UP TRAFFIC INTO SIOUX CITY: LT. DON ARMSTRONG OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT SAYS AT ONE TIME THERE WERE 15 OFFICERS DEALING WITH ACCIDENTS ON INTERSTATE 29 FROM SIOUX CITY TO SALIX.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Trump is Totally Unqualified
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
|Donald Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candi...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Sep '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC