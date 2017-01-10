Icy Roads Lead to Numerous Morning Ac...

Icy Roads Lead to Numerous Morning Accidents in Siouxland

KSCJ-AM Sioux City

SGT. TODD SASSMAN OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS SEVERAL ACCIDENTS OCCURRED IN THE CITY BEGINNING AT 4:50AM: THAT INCLUDED A SEMI CARRYING HOGS THAT JACKNIFED NEAR PORT NEAL AND CAUSED INTERSTATE 29 TO BE SHUT DOWN TEMPORARILY, BACKING UP TRAFFIC INTO SIOUX CITY: LT. DON ARMSTRONG OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT SAYS AT ONE TIME THERE WERE 15 OFFICERS DEALING WITH ACCIDENTS ON INTERSTATE 29 FROM SIOUX CITY TO SALIX.

