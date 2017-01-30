Hospitals warn sick visitors to stay ...

Hospitals warn sick visitors to stay home during flu season

Getting sick during these winter months is sometimes unavoidable, but Sioux City hospitals are taking steps to help make sure sickness doesn't spread. UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's says it's reminding visitors with flu or cold-like symptoms to refrain from visiting patients.

