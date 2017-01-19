Globetrotters Returning to Sioux City

Globetrotters Returning to Sioux City

The Globetrotters recently took a timeout for Guinness World Records Day, breaking a single-day total of nine records this year, including the longest basketball hook-shot of 72 feet 6 and a quarter inches. That record, along with the longest basketball shot blindfolded, most basketball 3-pointers made by a pair in one minute, and longest blindfolded basketball hook shot were reclaimed by the team after being broken by Dude Perfect.

